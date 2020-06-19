Chicago allocates $7M in funding to ASC development — 4 details

Chicago-based Sinai Health System received a $7 million grant for its planned ASC in Ogden Commons, an 11-acre mixed-use development in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, the system announced June 18.

Four things to know:

1. The Chicago City Council approved the community development block grant, which is part of the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, June 17.

2. Sinai Health System is partnering on the Ogden Commons project with the Habitat Company, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and the Chicago Housing Authority.

3. Expected to feature a dialysis program along with the ASC, Ogden Commons is being developed to expand community healthcare access.

4. It will also provide "employment and economic opportunities" seen as gateways to better health outcomes, according to a press release.

