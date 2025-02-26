ASCs poised to win big in the value-based care revolution

As the healthcare industry continues its shift toward value-based payment models, ASCs could be poised to be major beneficiaries of this transformation.

Many industry leaders believe ASCs' cost efficiency, streamlined operations and focus on quality outcomes make them ideal candidates for success in a value-driven healthcare landscape.

According to FTI Consulting's "Hospital Operations Outlook Survey," published June 12, 45% of hospital executives reported improvements in patient outcomes under value-based care, while 37% observed enhanced patient experiences. However, the financial benefits remain elusive for hospitals, with only 29% of hospital leaders citing significant cost savings from these models.

Despite the slow adoption of value-based care in ASCs, industry leaders see substantial potential for these facilities to thrive under such models.

"While value-based care has yet to fully take hold in ASCs, this model presents an opportunity to drive greater focus on patient outcomes and operational efficiency," Danilo D'Aprile, president-elect of the Arizona Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and vice president of business development at Merritt Healthcare, told Becker's. "ASCs already track key regulatory metrics, such as 72-hour emergency room visits post-procedure, and tools like OAS CAHPS are further pushing the industry in this direction."

One of the key advantages of ASCs is their highly controlled environment, Mr. D'Aprile said, which contributes to lower infection rates and shorter patient stays compared to hospitals. For example, a knee arthroscopy that might take six to eight hours in a hospital setting can often be completed within two to three hours at an ASC.

"These efficiencies make ASCs ideal candidates for future value-based initiatives," Mr. D'Aprile added.

Beth LaBouyer, executive director at the California Ambulatory Surgery Association, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that ASCs play a critical role in the value-based care ecosystem.

"Value-based care is a win for patients, for providers, and for payers – and ASCs are a clear part of the strategy to improve and expand that value," Ms. LaBouyer told Becker's.

"Value-based care looks at the set of health outcomes that matter to patients for their condition, and the costs of delivering those outcomes over the full cycle of care. ASCs can organize their care delivery around a selected set of patient conditions and surgical needs, and then secure the staffing, equipment, training and resources needed to deliver that care most efficiently."

While hospitals face financial challenges in transitioning to value-based care, ASCs — especially independent centers — may find opportunities to thrive.

"I predict that the industry will see a significant shift toward value-based care, with ASCs incentivized through bundled payments and quality-based reimbursement models to deliver superior outcomes at lower costs, solidifying their role as a cornerstone of modern healthcare delivery," Chantell Preston, founder and CEO of Houston-based Preston Partners, said.

Independent ASCs, in particular, may see substantial gains as they align with value-based health plans.

"Independent ASCs will increasingly align with value-based health plans, aggregated by independent third-party administrators and through direct contracts with self-funded employers," Jordan Taradash, CEO of Pittsburgh-based PeopleOne Health, told Becker's. "In 2025, we will continue to see the dynamic tension between established industry players and value-based disruptors unfold at the front lines."

With ongoing financial pressures on hospitals and a growing emphasis on quality and efficiency, ASCs are well-positioned to play an integral role in the next phase of value-based healthcare.