ASCs' Medicare savings: 5 notes

Migrating procedures to the ASC setting has the potential to save patients, payers and healthcare money.

Here are five notes:

1. ASCs saved Medicare $28.7 million from 2011 to 2018, according to an October 2020 report from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

2. Here's how much ASCs saved Medicare from 2011 to 2018, according to the analysis, the most recent data:

2011: $3.1 billion

2012: $3.1 billion

2013: $3.5 billion

2014 $3.6 billion

2015: $3.8 billion

2016: $3.7 billion

2017: $3.7 billion

2018: $4.2 billion

3. Here's how much ASCs were projected to save Medicare from 2019 to 2028:

2019: $4.3 billion

2020: $4.7 billion

2021: $5.1 billion

2022: $5.6 billion

2023: $6.2 billion

2024: $7.3 billion

2025: $8.2 billion

2026: $9.2 billion

2027: $10.5 billion

2028: $12.2 billion

4. Procedures performed in HOPDs can cost 58% more compared to a physician's office or ASC, according to a 2023 analysis by Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analytics company.

5. Procedures performed at ASCs resulted in approximately 35% total cost savings, 41% savings for facility fees, 36% savings in Medicare payments and 28% savings in patient payments compared with HOPDs, according to a 2024 study of 37 individual CPT codes from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.