ASCs' Medicare savings: 5 notes

Migrating procedures to the ASC setting has the potential to save patients, payers and healthcare money.
Here are five notes:
1. ASCs saved Medicare $28.7 million from 2011 to 2018, according to an October 2020 report from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
2. Here's how much ASCs saved Medicare from 2011 to 2018, according to the analysis, the most recent data:
2011: $3.1 billion
2012: $3.1 billion
2013: $3.5 billion
2014 $3.6 billion
2015: $3.8 billion
2016: $3.7 billion
2017: $3.7 billion
2018: $4.2 billion
3. Here's how much ASCs were projected to save Medicare from 2019 to 2028:
2019: $4.3 billion
2020: $4.7 billion
2021: $5.1 billion
2022: $5.6 billion
2023: $6.2 billion
2024: $7.3 billion
2025: $8.2 billion
2026: $9.2 billion
2027: $10.5 billion
2028: $12.2 billion
4. Procedures performed in HOPDs can cost 58% more compared to a physician's office or ASC, according to a 2023 analysis by Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analytics company.
5. Procedures performed at ASCs resulted in approximately 35% total cost savings, 41% savings for facility fees, 36% savings in Medicare payments and 28% savings in patient payments compared with HOPDs, according to a 2024 study of 37 individual CPT codes from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.