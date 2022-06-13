Anthem in the headlines: 6 updates from last 60 days

Anthem is one of the country's largest health insurers.

Here are six updates from the payer in the last 60 days:

1. Lawyers for Anthem and Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system appeared before the Georgia Supreme Court May 17 regarding their ongoing contract dispute.

2. Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based care company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

3. Anthem is launching a new telehealth platform to offer digital care to women for pregnancy, menopause and other women's health issues through a partnership with New York City-based Happify Health.

4. Two Northern Light Health hospitals in Maine are becoming tier 1 providers with Anthem, effective July 1. The move comes after Portland-based MaineHealth's flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center, said it would leave the Anthem network in January, citing more than $70 million in unpaid claims over the last three years.

5. Anthem CIO Anil Bhatt, is working with Google Cloud to create a synthetic data platform that will help the company detect fraudulent claims and provide more personalized care to members.

6. A federal judge in California approved a class-action settlement requiring Anthem Blue Cross to reprocess claims for eating disorder treatments or pay up to $5,500 for denied claims.