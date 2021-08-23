Anthem adds coverage for outpatient ablation of uterine fibroids

Anthem updated its medical policy Aug. 19 to cover radiofrequency ablation, including a minimally invasive treatment of uterine fibroids.

About 11 million women in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with uterine fibroids, while 3.7 million undiagnosed women report having symptoms suggestive of uterine fibroids, according to medical tech company Hologic, which offers the ablation treatment.

The procedure offers women an option to hysterectomies and myectomies, Hologic stated in a Aug. 23 news release. Patients also experience minimal discomfort and quick recovery periods after the procedure.

Anthem's updated policy expands access to the procedure for the health insurer's more than 40 million members nationwide.