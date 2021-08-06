Aetna in the past 30 days: 7 updates

Aetna, a CVS Health company, is one of the largest insurers, serving roughly 39 million people nationwide.

Here are seven updates from the company in the past 30 days:

1. The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery are asking Congress to urge Aetna to rescind its prior authorization requirements for cataract surgery.

2. HHS' Office of the Inspector General is auditing Medicare Advantage plans sold by Aetna, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted by its parent company, CVS Health.

3. Aetna and CVS Health will enter the ACA individual insurance marketplace in eight states.

4. The California Supreme Court will review a lawsuit by physicians that accuses Aetna of violating the Unfair Competition Law.

5. Aetna surveyed 1,000 expats in the U.S., United Kingdom, Singapore, China and United Arab Emirates about their experiences living abroad in 2020. Here are five things to know.

6. Shares of CVS Health, which owns Aetna, have gone down 0.96 percent over the last month while the retail-wholesale sector has experienced a gain of 0.22 percent in the same time period.

7. Aetna will provide coverage to members using wearable heart monitors distributed by medtech company VitalConnect.