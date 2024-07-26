9 ways for ASCs to improve conversations with payers

Benita Tapia, RN, administrator and director of nursing at Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 90210 Surgery Center, joined Becker's to discuss what's missing in ASC conversations with payers.

Question: What's missing in ASC conversations with payers?

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Benita Tapia: When ASCs engage in conversations with payers, several key points are often overlooked beyond the obvious cost savings from shifting cases from hospitals to ASCs. Here are some crucial aspects that should be emphasized:

1.Patient satisfaction and experience:

Higher patient satisfaction: Highlight the consistently high patient satisfaction scores in ASCs compared to hospitals. Personalized care, shorter wait times, and less bureaucratic hassle contribute to this.

Reduced anxiety: Emphasize that patients experience less anxiety when they know they will be returning home the same day, which can positively impact their recovery.

Operational efficiency

Predictability and efficiency: ASCs tend to have more predictable schedules with fewer delays and cancellations. This leads to a more efficient use of resources and better planning for both the facility and the patients.

2.On-time case starts:

Stress the importance of cases starting on time, which is more common in ASCs compared to hospitals where emergencies can cause delays.

3. Reduced risk of infections and complications:

Lower infection rates: Point out that ASCs typically have lower rates of postoperative infections compared to hospitals. The smaller, specialized environment reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

4. Home environment recovery:

Patients recovering in their own homes are less likely to be exposed to new infections, which can lead to better outcomes and lower overall costs.

Cost savings beyond initial procedure

Shorter recovery periods: Highlight the overall cost savings not just from the initial procedure but also from shorter recovery periods and fewer complications.

Reduced readmission rates: Stress the lower readmission rates for patients treated in ASCs due to the specialized and efficient nature of these centers.

5. Quality of care:

Specialized care: Emphasize that ASCs often provide specialized care with highly trained staff focused on specific types of procedures, leading to higher quality outcomes.

Advanced technology: Mention the use of cutting-edge technology and equipment in ASCs, which can contribute to better patient outcomes.

Patient convenience

6. Accessibility

ASCs are often more conveniently located and accessible than hospitals, reducing travel time and inconvenience for patients.

Streamlined Processes: Highlight the streamlined administrative and clinical processes in ASCs that contribute to a smoother patient experience.

7.Value-based care:

Position the ASC model within the context of value-based care, where the focus is on delivering high-quality care while controlling costs. Show data on outcomes and patient satisfaction to support this.

8. Evidence-based practices:

Provide evidence of adherence to best practices and protocols that ensure high-quality care and good patient outcomes.

9. Preoperative and postoperative education:

Emphasize the comprehensive education provided to patients and caregivers before and after procedures, which can lead to better adherence to postoperative care instructions and reduced complications.

By addressing these points, ASCs can present a more compelling case to payers, showcasing not only the cost savings but also the enhanced patient experience, improved outcomes, and overall efficiency that ASCs provide