Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

79% of providers say prior authorization rules grew in last year

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Seventy-nine percent of medical groups say that payer prior authorization requirements increased in the last year, according to a poll conducted by Medical Group Management Association March 1.

Since 2016, the association's members have reported that they experienced an increase in prior authorization requirements over the prior year. In the most recent poll conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 90 percent of surveyed members reported an increase. 

Surveyed providers said that the increase was associated with lack of response or slow response from payers for approval, increased administrative time and a lack of automation. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast