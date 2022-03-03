79% of providers say prior authorization rules grew in last year

Seventy-nine percent of medical groups say that payer prior authorization requirements increased in the last year, according to a poll conducted by Medical Group Management Association March 1.

Since 2016, the association's members have reported that they experienced an increase in prior authorization requirements over the prior year. In the most recent poll conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 90 percent of surveyed members reported an increase.

Surveyed providers said that the increase was associated with lack of response or slow response from payers for approval, increased administrative time and a lack of automation.