3 orthopedic, pain groups resolve neurostimulator billing fraud allegations for $1M

Three Texas physician practices settled billing fraud allegations related to neurostimulator devices, according to a June 10 Justice Department statement.

Harker Heights-based Ledger Foot & Ankle, Round Rock-based Superior Physical Medicine, and San Antonio-based Precision Spine and Pain Management are accused of billing Medicare and/or Tricare for implanting ANSiStim devices as though they were surgical procedures when in reality the devices were placed for nonsurgical, noninvasive applications that aren't reimbursable by the federal government.



Ledger Foot & Ankle's Harold Ledger, DPM, agreed to pay $535,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act between February 2018 and January 2020.



Yurii Borshch, MD, of Precision Spine and Pain Management, refunded payments to Medicare and paid $183,190 to settle the billing fraud claims between March 1 and April 2019.



Superior Physical Medicine self-disclosed improperly billing for ANSiStim and neurostimulator device Stivax between December 2016 and September 2018. The practice repaid Medicare for funds and will pay $338,150.50 to the federal government to resolve the fraud allegations.