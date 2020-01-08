3 key considerations for improving ASC coding & billing

Accurate coding is essential to the smooth running of an ASC, according to ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems.

Three coding and billing tips:

1. Communicate with staff. ASC leaders should inform coders about all changes that take place at an ASC, including payer developments, surgical technology and physicians.



2. Prepare for staff shortages. When key coding staff is absent, ASC leaders should form a plan to ensure coding work is completed, including bringing in part-time staff and outsourcing.



3. Involve physicians. Keeping physicians involved in their role in improving coding operations at the ASC can open up dialogue between coders and clinicians. Physicians can improve coding by completing operative reports and document changes.



