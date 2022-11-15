3 fast facts on prior authorization

Here are three fast facts on prior authorization:

1. Seventy-nine percent of medical groups said that payer prior authorization requirements increased in the last year, according to a March poll conducted by the Medical Group Management Association.

2. Eighty-two percent of group practice executives say prior authorization is very or extremely burdensome, according to MGMA's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

3. Thirty-four percent of physicians reported that delays in processing a prior authorization led to a serious adverse event for a patient in their care, according to a February survey from the American Medical Association.