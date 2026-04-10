10 highest, lowest-paying physician specialties

While compensation rose roughly 3% across the board in 2025, an April 10 Medscape report found.a stark divide between the highest and lowest-paying specialties.

The report, which surveyed 5,916 physicians across more than 29 specialties from Sept. 5 to Dec. 17, found that orthopedic surgeons are pulling in $611,000 a year while pediatricians take home less than half that at $266,000.

Here are the 10 highest-paying physician specialties:

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $611,000 Cardiology: $575,000 Radiology: $571,000 Plastic surgery: $554,000 Anesthesiology: $543,000 Urology: $535,000 Gastroenterology: $530,000 Otolaryngology: $508,000 Oncology and hematology: $464,000 Dermatology: $448,000

Here are the 10 lowest-paying physician specialties:

Pediatrics: $266,000 Public health and preventive medicine: $277,000 Infectious diseases: $282,000 Rheumatology: $284,000 Diabetes and endocrinology: $284,000 Family medicine: $288,000 Internal medicine: $307,000 Allergy and immunology: $310,000 Psychiatry: $331,000 Neurology: $341,000 Nephrology: $359,000

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