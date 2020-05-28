The Joint Commission among organizations resuming surveys in June

The Joint Commission is one of several accreditation organizations that will resume performing regular surveys in June.

The company announced it would resume conducting regular surveys and reviews May 27. Executives will contact organizations to assess how COVID-19 affected operations to proceed appropriately.

The survey process will look different than before. Surveyors will limit the number of individuals in group sessions, minimize the number of people that accompany them during surveys, use masks and other personal protective equipment, use technology whenever appropriate to teleconference, and drive in separate cars for off-site location visits or home visits.

The surveys will not retroactively review compliance. The Joint Commission has provided an array of COVID-19 resources available here.

In addition to The Joint Commission, the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is expected to resume surveys June 1.

