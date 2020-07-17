Spine ASC gains Blue Distinction Center+ status — 3 things to know

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center was designated a Blue Distinction Center+ For Spine Surgery by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Ohio.

Three things to know:

1. The designation reflects Mayfield Spine Surgery Center's commitment to quality, patient safety and better health outcomes for cervical and lumbar fusion, cervical laminectomy and lumbar laminectomy and discectomy procedures.

2. The ASC opened in 2007. Today, it has a team of 14 neurosurgeons and two pain management specialists.

3. Neurosurgeon Steven Bailey, MD, leads Mayfield Spine Surgery Center as medical director.

