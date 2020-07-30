National body recognizes GI center where improvement mindset reigns

Sansum Clinic's gastroenterology ASC in Santa Barbara, Calif., was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to Noozhawk.

The accreditation recognizes the ASC's adherence to national care and safety standards, as well as its continuous improvement efforts.

The ASC, which offers diagnostic and preventive procedures such as upper endoscopy and colonoscopy, met all conditions for Medicare participation.

"Continuous improvement is part of the mindset that allowed us to accomplish this accreditation and it is something that we strive to integrate into our daily activities long after the on-site survey is completed," said Marjorie Newman, MD, Sansum Clinic's medical director. "Our intent within the center and across the clinic is to adopt policies and procedures that fuel advancement and long-lasting quality care."

Santa Barbara-based Sansum Clinic is one of California's oldest nonprofit outpatient clinics.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.