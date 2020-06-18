Michigan ASC upholds 16-year accreditation streak

Copper Ridge Surgery Center in Traverse City, Mich., was reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

The ASC has gained AAAHC accreditation each year since it opened in 2004. Accreditation signifies compliance with nationally recognized quality standards.

AAAHC grants accreditation status to more than 6,100 ambulatory healthcare organizations.

