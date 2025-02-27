Dakota Surgical Center earns AAAHC accreditation

Minot, N.D.-based Dakota Surgical Center has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Feb. 16 report from NBC affiliate KFYR.

The ASC first opened its doors in August after breaking ground in May 2023. The $20 million project features 16 exam rooms and a minor procedure room, while the ASC houses four operating rooms and 14 pre- and post-surgical bays. Since opening its doors, about a thousand patients have been treated at the facility.

In addition to being accredited by the AAAHC, the center also earned Medicare certification. The AAAHC, founded in 1979, accredits more than 6,700 organizations in the outpatient setting.