CMS clears Joint Commission's ASC accreditation 

CMS has renewed its approval for The Joint Commissions' ASC accreditation program.

With the renewal, effective Sept. 1, 2024, through Sept. 1, 2030, CMS has determined that The Joint Commissions' standards and survey process meet those established by CMS, according to a July 31 news release.

“With renewed deeming approval from CMS, The Joint Commission can continue to help healthcare organizations across the nation provide the safest and highest quality ambulatory care," Ken Grubbs, RN, The Joint Commission's executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer, said in the release. "Through participation in our ambulatory surgical center accreditation program, organizations will receive a framework for enhancing their performance reliability and minimizing risks associated with ambulatory care."