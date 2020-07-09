Clinical research site gains top-grade ASC accreditation

The JBR Clinical Research surgical center received accreditation from the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.

AAAASF surveyors inspected the surgical center with a 130-page checklist and found no deficiencies. Accredited as a Class A surgery center, the facility offers general surgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, podiatry, urology and anesthesia.

Based in Salt Lake City, JBR Clinical Research partners with clinical trial sponsors and contract research organizations to conduct clinical research studies with various therapeutic indications, including osteoarthritis, wisdom teeth removal and hernia treatment.

"While surgical suite accreditation is generally not a requirement for clinical research sites in most locales, we felt strongly that this was a critical endeavor to ensure the safety of our subjects and the confidence of our sponsors," said Todd Bertoch, MD, JBR's chief medical officer and principal investigator.

