ASC quality measures show mixed performance: Report

ASC quality performance showed mixed results in 2024, according to new data from the MedPAC.

Several outcome measures tracked under the Ambulatory Surgical Center Quality Reporting program remained largely stable year over year, while others saw small but statistically significant increases in hospital visit rates following certain procedures.

Specifically, hospital visits after orthopedic and urology procedures increased slightly from 2023 to 2024, while rates following outpatient colonoscopy and general surgery procedures remained largely unchanged. The measures reflect emergency department visits, observation stays and inpatient admissions and are risk-adjusted for patient case mix.

Here’s a breakdown of ASCQR outcomes in the report: