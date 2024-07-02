ASC patient experience scores hit 5-year high

Patient experience scores at ASCS hit a five-year high in 2023, according to a June 26 report from Press Ganey.

The organization analyzed experience data on 6.5 million patient encounters from more than 2,000 health systems and 490,000 medical office sites.

Here are five things to know:

1. Around 85% of patients were likely to recommend the provider in an ambulatory surgery setting, and 84% of patients were likely to recommend in a medical practice setting.

3. The West and South-Central regions were the highest performing regions, with Nevada boasting the highest scores of all 50 states. From 2022 to 2023, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania saw the biggest year-over-year improvement.

4. Here are the five specialties with the highest patient experience scores in 2023:

Cardiac surgery: 79.3% of patients were likely to recommend the hospital

Obstetrics: 76.7%

OB-GYN: 75.9%

Neurosurgery: 75.9%

Orthopedics: 75.5%

5. Here are the four specialties with the lowest patient experience scores in 2023: