AAAHC to release new standards

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care will release the 41st version of its standards in the Accreditation Handbook for Ambulatory Health Care.

What you should know:

1. The new handbook includes new or revised standards and applies to all organizations applying for non-Medicare Deemed Status accreditation.

2. AAAHC revises its standards annually based on feedback from stakeholders, client organizations, surveyors, partners and staff.

3. AAAHC moderately realigned standards for chapter applicability and cohesion, and capped the number of elements of compliance at seven within each standard.

4. The handbook also contains a summary of the changes from previous versions.

5. The new handbook will launch at the ASCA 2020 Virtual Conference & Expo, July 9-10.

