AAAHC suspends nonemergency surveys through June 1
The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care will suspend all nonemergency surveys for all clients through June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know:
1. AAAHC suspended surveys for clients in its Medicare Deemed Status Accreditation Program as well as other non-MDS programs.
2. Suspended surveys include:
- Routine MDS or non-MDS reaccreditation
- Special MDS and special non-MDS
- Interim
- Compliance
- Health plans
- Patient Centered Medical Home Certification
- Advanced Orthopaedic Certification
3. AAAHC will continue to complete high-priority surveys.
