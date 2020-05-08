AAAHC suspends nonemergency surveys through June 1

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care will suspend all nonemergency surveys for all clients through June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. AAAHC suspended surveys for clients in its Medicare Deemed Status Accreditation Program as well as other non-MDS programs.

2. Suspended surveys include:

Routine MDS or non-MDS reaccreditation

Special MDS and special non-MDS

Interim

Compliance

Health plans

Patient Centered Medical Home Certification

Advanced Orthopaedic Certification

3. AAAHC will continue to complete high-priority surveys.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.