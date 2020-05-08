AAAHC suspends nonemergency surveys through June 1

Written by Eric Oliver | May 08, 2020 | Print  |

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care will suspend all nonemergency surveys for all clients through June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. AAAHC suspended surveys for clients in its Medicare Deemed Status Accreditation Program as well as other non-MDS programs.

2. Suspended surveys include:

  • Routine MDS or non-MDS reaccreditation
  • Special MDS and special non-MDS
  • Interim
  • Compliance
  • Health plans
  • Patient Centered Medical Home Certification
  • Advanced Orthopaedic Certification

3. AAAHC will continue to complete high-priority surveys.

More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

10 Most-Read Articles