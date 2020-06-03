AAAHC resumes accreditation surveys

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care resumed conducting accreditation surveys June 1, a spokesperson confirmed by email.

The organization had delayed elective surveys because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAAHC surveyors continued to complete high-priority emergency surveys during the pandemic.

AAAHC created an array of resources to assist practices during COVID-19-related shutdowns.

