AAAHC honors 2 health centers with quality improvement award

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care recently named two health centers that were awarded its Kershner QI Award, according to a May 19 press release.

The QI award is given to centers in recognition for improvements made at their facilities based on their quality improvement studies. The award was given to the Purdue University Student Health Center in West Lafayette, Ind., and Medical City Surgery Center, Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, during a virtual ceremony.

The Purdue University Student Health Center earned its award for a study that identified causes for immunization errors. The center instituted multiple changes that led to a 74 percent decrease in its immunization error rate. The Medical City Surgery Center was awarded for its use of patient email addresses to collect monthly patient experience surveys, which led to an increase in patient communication and improving the facility's documentation protocol.

