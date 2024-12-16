AAAHC earns CMS approval as national ASC accreditor

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has been approved as a national accreditation organization for ASCs by CMS.

AAAHC has held Medicare Deemed Status Accreditation since 1996, with the renewal representing the association's commitment to regulatory compliance in ambulatory care, according to a Dec. 16 press release sent to Becker's.

AAAHC had to demonstrate a continuing ability to meet CMS' rigorous requirements for accreditation organizations, including upholding federal standards for patient safety and quality care.

The AAAHC Medicare Deemed Status Accreditation program is supported by a team of surveyors with ambulatory care experience who provide a peer-driven review process tailored to the unique needs of ASCs.

The AAAHC, founded in 1979, accredits more than 6,700 organizations in the outpatient setting.