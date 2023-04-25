10 questions to ask in evaluating practice safety, per 1 healthcare director

Sharon Edwards Laskowski, BSN, director of safety and high reliability at Advent Health in Altamonte Springs, Fla., shared questions to ask when evaluating the safety and reliability of practice leadership at ASCs.

Question: What would you put on an ASC management "cheat sheet"?

Sharon Edwards Laskowski: I view all healthcare services from the Safety II Lens, being proactive in identifying defects rather than reactive.

A cheat sheet from me, in safety and high reliability, would include the following:

Is there a method for soliciting input from the front-line team members?

Is there a feedback loop so team members know action is taken based on their input?

Does the leader promote a culture of psychological safety?

Do they have a robust time out?

Do team members feel safe stopping the line if they have a concern?

Do they share near misses and risk events openly?

Do they promote a just culture looking at the process and not the person?

Do they support the second victim when events happen?

Do they openly debrief when events occur?