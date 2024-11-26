Where anesthesiology jobs are declining

From 2019 to 2023, Missouri saw the largest decline in anesthesiologist employment, seeing a 75% decrease in anesthesiology positions, according to an October study from Rivanna.

The company determined where anesthesia jobs are booming by reviewing data from Indeed job posts for anesthesiologists across different states was analyzed to identify regional variations and trends. Additionally, Bureau of Labor Statistics data on anesthesiologist employment was analyzed to uncover trends from the past four years. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 states where anesthesiologist jobs decline is the highest, followed by the decline in anesthesia jobs per 1,000 positions: