From 2019 to 2023, Pennsylvania saw the largest boom in anesthesiologist employment, seeing a 197.56% growth in anesthesiology positions and a 202.08% growth in anesthesiologist employment, according to an October study from Rivanna.

The company determined where anesthesia jobs are booming by reviewing data from Indeed job posts for anesthesiologists across different states was analyzed to identify regional variations and trends. Additionally, Bureau of Labor Statistics data on anesthesiologist employment was analyzed to uncover trends from the past four years. Read more about the methodology here.

The 13 states where anesthesiologist jobs are on the rise, and the growth in anesthesia jobs per 1,000 positions:

1. Pennsylvania: 197.6%

2. Massachusetts: 180.4%

3. Minnesota: 131.5%

4. Michigan: 107.9%

5. Maine: 102.6%

6. New Hampshire: 76.2%

7. Wisconsin: 55.9%

8. Kentucky: 45.1%

9. California: 35.1%

10. Ohio: 26.5%

11. Louisiana: 20%

12. West Virginia: 12.2%

13. Tennessee: 9.5%