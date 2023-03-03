Anesthesia

What causes anesthesiologist burnout

Patsy Newitt -  

Lack of respect is the biggest contributor to anesthesiologist stress, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," released Feb. 24. 

Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.  

Here's what contributes most to anesthesiologists' burnout:

  • Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues and staff: 53 percent
  • Too many hours at work: 51 percent
  • Insufficient compensation/salary: 40 percent
  • Lack of control/autonomy: 37 percent
  • Too many bureaucratic tasks: 32 percent
  • Stress from treating patients with COVID-19: 18 percent
  • Lack of respect from patients: 16 percent
  • Government regulations: 16 percent
  • Computerization of practice: 12 percent
  • Other: 6 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast