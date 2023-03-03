What causes anesthesiologist burnout

Lack of respect is the biggest contributor to anesthesiologist stress, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," released Feb. 24.
Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.
Here's what contributes most to anesthesiologists' burnout:
- Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues and staff: 53 percent
- Too many hours at work: 51 percent
- Insufficient compensation/salary: 40 percent
- Lack of control/autonomy: 37 percent
- Too many bureaucratic tasks: 32 percent
- Stress from treating patients with COVID-19: 18 percent
- Lack of respect from patients: 16 percent
- Government regulations: 16 percent
- Computerization of practice: 12 percent
- Other: 6 percent