US Anesthesia Partners debuts subsidiary to combat administrative burden

US Anesthesia Partners subsidiary Elevated Practice Solutions has debuted a new resource for anesthesia practices and health systems that aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of anesthesia operations.

Elevated Practice Solutions will focus on improving the revenue cycle, clinical productivity and final metrics, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

EPS integrates its RCM system with the hospital's electronic medical records and physician practice management systems to aid with hospital credentialing, payer enrollment, anesthesia quality reporting, provider scheduling, quality capture and operating room efficiency dashboards.

EPS is a newly formed subsidiary whose leaders have been aiding USAP for the last decade, processing 2.7 million cases in 2023, supporting over 4,500 anesthesia providers and 700 hospitals and ASCs.