University of Akron launches nurse anesthesia pathway

The University of Akron (Ohio) has launched an "early assurance" pathway for students interested in nurse anesthesia careers, according to a Feb. 10 report from Cleveland.com.

The new program offers early access to the university's nurse anesthesia program for high school students.

This year, the pathway will include 12 incoming undergraduate students. Students will receive training in anesthesiology, pain management and perioperative care.

It will help prepare the cohort to become licensed CRNAs, according to the report. The University of Akron hosts the state's largest nurse anesthesia program, offering more than 50 clinical sites in the region.

A 2024 white paper from Medicus predicts a shortage of 6,300 anesthesiologists by 2036, and in many areas, CRNAs are used to fill such gaps.