Top 25 states for orthopedic surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons is $147.22 per hour or $306,220 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Georgia, where they earn more than $380,000 per year. There are 21 states with no wage data for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons.

Rank State Average hourly wage Average salary 1 Georgia $183.57 $381,830 2 North Dakota $179.44 $373,230 3 Louisiana $174.19 $362,320 4 Hawaii $171.62 $356,960 5 Delaware $170.15 $353,920 6 Oregon $169.40 $352,360 7 Arizona $168.76 $351,020 8 Iowa $166.51 $346,330 9 Illinois $164.86 $342,910 10 Kansas $163.57 $340,230 11 Massachusetts $159.39 $331,530 12 Ohio $159.32 $331,380 13 Mississippi $159.25 $331,240 14 Alabama $157.77 $328,160 15 New Jersey $156.14 $324,770 16 Texas $151.43 $314,970 17 Kentucky $147.65 $307,120 18 Wyoming $144.41 $300,380 19 New York $141.79 $294,910 20 Nebraska $139.55 $290,260 21 Michigan $136.97 $284,910 22 Colorado $135.65 $282,140 23 Arkansas $133.60 $277,880 24 Tennessee $125.10 $260,210 25 Connecticut $124.30 $258,550





