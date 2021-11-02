Here are the top 10 anesthesiology residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 Residency Navigator:

1.University of California (San Francisco)

Size: 96 residents

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Size: 116 residents

3. Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Size: 65 residents

4. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Size: 128 residents

5. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Size: 60 residents

6. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

Size: 86 residents

7. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

Size: 100 residents

8. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Size: 120 residents

9. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.)

Size: 57 residents

10. Washington University (St. Louis)

Size: 88 residents