Here are the top 10 anesthesiology residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 Residency Navigator:
1.University of California (San Francisco)
Size: 96 residents
2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Size: 116 residents
3. Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Size: 65 residents
4. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Size: 128 residents
5. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)
Size: 60 residents
6. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
Size: 86 residents
7. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)
Size: 100 residents
8. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
Size: 120 residents
9. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.)
Size: 57 residents
10. Washington University (St. Louis)
Size: 88 residents