The most challenging part of being an anesthesiologist

Being an anesthesiologist comes with many challenges.

This information comes from Medscape's "Anesthesia Compensation Report 2024" which was released on May 24.

Here are the most challenging parts of being an anesthesiologist, according to Medscape:

Having to work long hours: 29%

Having so many rules and regulations: 18%

Dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers and getting fair reimbursement: 13%

Dealing with difficult patients: 10%

Worrying about being sued: 8%

Working with an EHR system: 5%

Danger/risk associated with treating COVID-19 patients: Less than 1%

Other: 14%

Nothing: 2%