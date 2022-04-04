Tennessee anesthesiologist trains hundreds of Ukrainians to be combat medics

Anesthesiologist Russ Frazier, MD, spent two weeks in Ukraine providing medical services and training to civilians, members of the military and other physicians through the nonprofit Global Surgical and Medical Support Group, ABC News reported April 1.

Dr. Frazier serves as an anesthesiologist at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., as well as chief of the Knox County Rescue and SWAT tactical physician for the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

His team included a surgeon, an operating room nurse and retired members of the Special Forces. Within two weeks, the team trained more than 500 participants in a tactical combat casualty course developed by the U.S. military.