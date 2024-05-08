States ranked by CRNAs per capita

Texas and Florida have the most certified registered nurse anesthetists of any state, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated pay data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here's the breakdown of active CRNAs by state.
Note: Information was not available for Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Rhode Island.
|
State
|
Number of CRNAs
|
Texas
|
5,390
|
Florida
|
3,740
|
Ohio
|
3,150
|
Tennessee
|
2,950
|
Pennsylvania
|
2,900
|
North Carolina
|
2,680
|
California
|
2,600
|
Minnesota
|
2,320
|
Michigan
|
2,130
|
Illinois
|
1,330
|
Alabama
|
1,290
|
Georgia
|
1,230
|
Virginia
|
1,170
|
New York
|
1,130
|
New Jersey
|
1,030
|
Wisconsin
|
950
|
Missouri
|
850
|
Massachusetts
|
670
|
Washington
|
660
|
Louisiana
|
640
|
Maryland
|
560
|
Colorado
|
530
|
Indiana
|
500
|
Connecticut
|
490
|
West Virginia
|
470
|
Iowa
|
460
|
Kentucky
|
460
|
Maine
|
390
|
Oregon
|
390
|
Kansas
|
360
|
South Dakota
|
360
|
Nebraska
|
330
|
Arkansas
|
290
|
South Carolina
|
290
|
New Hampshire
|
280
|
New Mexico
|
270
|
Mississippi
|
260
|
Idaho
|
210
|
North Dakota
|
120
|
Delaware
|
80
|
Montana
|
80
|
Vermont
|
50
|
Alaska
|
40
|
Wyoming
|
40