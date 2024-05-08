Anesthesia

States ranked by CRNAs per capita

Texas and Florida have the most certified registered nurse anesthetists of any state, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The agency released updated pay data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. 

Here's the breakdown of active CRNAs by state. 

Note: Information was not available for Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Rhode Island. 

State

Number of CRNAs

Texas

5,390

Florida

3,740

Ohio

3,150

Tennessee

2,950

Pennsylvania

2,900

North Carolina

2,680

California

2,600

Minnesota

2,320

Michigan

2,130

Illinois

1,330

Alabama

1,290

Georgia

1,230

Virginia

1,170

New York

1,130

New Jersey

1,030

Wisconsin

950

Missouri

850

Massachusetts

670

Washington

660

Louisiana

640

Maryland

560

Colorado

530

Indiana

500

Connecticut

490

West Virginia

470

Iowa

460

Kentucky

460

Maine

390

Oregon

390

Kansas

360

South Dakota

360

Nebraska

330

Arkansas

290

South Carolina

290

New Hampshire

280

New Mexico

270

Mississippi

260

Idaho

210

North Dakota

120

Delaware

80

Montana

80

Vermont

50

Alaska

40

Wyoming

40

