Private equity and anesthesia: 3 things to know

Private equity has an ever-tightening grip in healthcare, across nearly every physician specialty, including anesthesia.

Here are three things to know on private equity's grip on anesthesia for 2025:

1. An April 2022 study published in JAMA indicated that anesthesia prices increased an average of 26% when anesthesia companies, backed by private-equity investors, took over HOPDs or ASCs, compared with independent practices.

2. About 20% of anesthesia practices made up private equity physician practice buyouts, according to the study.

3. About 33% of anesthesiologists were acquired by private equity physician practice buyouts.