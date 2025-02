Premier Anesthesia partnered with Columbus, Ohio-based Taylor Station Surgery Center, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

The ASC offers various specialties including orthopedics, minimally invasive spine surgery, pain management, gastroenterology and gynecology, the release said. Under the partnership, Premier Anesthesia will introduce an updated scheduling model and compensation package to recruit staff to the ASC.

The partnership grows Premier Anesthesia's footprint in the Columbus area.