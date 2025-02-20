Anesthesia

Nurse anesthetists outnumber anesthesiologists billing Medicare

Claire Wallace -  

In the last six months, 16.6% more nurse anesthetists have billed Medicare than anesthesiologists, according to a Center for Anesthesia Workforce Studies report published Feb. 7 by the American Society of Anesthesiologists. 

There are approximately 8,755 more practicing nurse anesthetists in the U.S. than anesthesiologists. The number of nurse anesthetists has also grown 9.4% from 2012 to January 2025. 

While nurse anesthetists do not have independent practice authority in all states, many states are pushing to loosen restrictions. 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars