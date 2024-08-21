Northern Light Health phases out anesthetic gas

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health has become the first system in the state to cease the use of desflurane, an anesthetic gas that is harmful to the environment, according to an Aug. 20 report from Maine Public.

Once desflurane is released in the environment, it remains in the atmosphere for 14 years and has a global warming impact 2,500 times greater than that of carbon dioxide.

The hospital eliminated the gas as of Aug. 1. Just a small amount of the gas breathed in by a patient gets metabolized, while the majority is exhaled into the atmosphere.

Reducing anesthetic emissions is part of Northern Light's goal to halve its carbon dioxide pollution by 2030. Anesthetic inhalants currently make up 5% of its overall emissins, according to the report.

Desflurane alternatives, such as sevoflurane, are still greenhouse gases but are not as potent.

Substitutes are also cheaper and just as effective.

Northern Light expects to save $50,000 a year and cut 408 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents by switching from desflurane.