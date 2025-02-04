North American Partners in Anesthesia taps VP of business development

North American Partners in Anesthesia has tapped Lee Camp as vice president of business development for its western region.

Mr. Camp will collaborate with healthcare organizations and executives across the Western U.S. to deliver anesthesia and perioperative solutions, according to a Feb. 4 press release.

He has over two decades of experience in healthcare performance improvement and business development.

He is the founder and CEO of True North Partners, where he advises healthcare service companies on accelerating growth and operational excellence.

Previously, Mr. Camp led initiatives with UCLA Health, Advocate Health Care and Mercy Health.