New York sedation provider aims to tackle labor shortages

Harrison, N.Y.-based SedAssure, a management services company focused on medical sedation, has launched to help ASCs maintain safe and compliant anesthesia care amid staffing shortages.

A national survey of 150 ASC leaders conducted by the company found 73% ranked patient safety as the top priority when evaluating sedation alternatives. Compliance was the second most-cited driver of adoption at 53%, while 45% of respondents reported anesthesiologist and CRNA coverage issues in the past 30 days, according to a Nov. 5 news release shared with Becker’s.

Endoscopy and pain management were identified as the top opportunities for moderate sedation expansion, at 69% and 51%, respectively.

Marc Koch, MD, SedAssure CEO and president, said the company aims to improve patient throughput by providing qualified clinicians, standardized protocols and optional remote monitoring capabilities, according to the release. This launch responds to a long-term anesthesia provider deficit projected to last into the early 2030s.