MyMichigan Health adds anesthesia machine

West Branch-based MyMichigan Health has added a new anesthesia machine, according to a Feb. 12 report from ABC affiliate UpNorthLive.

The system earned $67,000 from non-profit health entity MyMichigan Health Foundation to pay for the machine, which will go in the West Branch location's fourth operating room. The new, fourth operating room just opened in January.

The new machine will also help to reduce patient wait times, according to the report.

MyMichigan Health plans to continue growing its orthopedic and general surgery programs.