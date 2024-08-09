Missouri university launches new anesthesia training program

Kansas City (Mo.) University is launching a Master of Health Science in Anesthesiology program at its Joplin, Mo., campus, according to an Aug. 8 report from KZRG.

The 27-month program will begin in January 2026 and is a joint collaboration with Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital – Joplin and hospitals in Kansas City as well.

The curriculum will cover anesthesia principals, pharmacology, patient assessment and advanced anesthesia practice techniques.

Graduates of the program will be prepared to take the certification exam from the National Commission for the Certification of Anesthesiologist Assistants, and will be prepared for a variety of clinical settings, including ASCs and pain management facilities.