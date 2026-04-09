Memorial Healthcare to open outpatient center in former Rite Aid

Owosso, Mich.-based Memorial Healthcare has opened a new outpatient facility in Flushing, Mich., Flushing Today reported April 9.

The Flushing Health Center will take over a former Rite Aid location. It will offer urgent care, a community pharmacy, outpatient services and family and specialty medicine, including surgical care and orthopedics.

The center is Memorial’s first location in the geographic area.

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