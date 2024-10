Boston-based Mass General Brigham has tapped Oluwaseun Johnson-Akeju, MD, as chair of anesthesiology.

According to an Oct. 29 news release, Dr. Johnson-Akeju currently serves as anesthetist-in-chief at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and has worked at MGB for 18 years as a clinician, scientist and educator. He has also served as a member of the Enterprise Anesthesiology executive leadership team.

Dr. Johnson-Akeju will start in this role Dec. 1.