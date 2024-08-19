MaineHealth grows anesthesiology team

Farmington-based MaineHealth Franklin Hospital has added anesthesiologist Kyle Curtis, MD, to its care team, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Daily Bulldog.

Dr. Curtis completed his anesthesiology residency at Bethesda, Md.-based Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received the Armed Services Service Medal for meritorious service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, Dr. Curtis worked as an anesthesiologist for active service members, veterans, retirees and their dependents at U.S. Army at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Liberty, N.C.