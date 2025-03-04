Horizon Health partners with Indiana ASC

Sycamore Pain & Wellness, a service line of Lewisville, Texas-based Horizon Health, has partnered with Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center to deliver pain management services, WIBQ reported March 3.

SPW recently entered an agreement with Austin, Texas-based Capital Pain Institute, spurring the partnership with Terre Haute Surgical Center to perform interventional pain management procedures at the ASC.

According to the report, SPW's services will include nerve blocks, epidural injections and medical device implants to help with chronic pain.