Getinge, Meditech form anesthesia partnership

Getinge's anesthesia management solutions arm has struck a partnership with Meditech's Alliance program.

The partnership aims to provide anesthesia teams with advanced tools that streamline workflows, enhance patient safety and improve clinical outcomes, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

Getinge's Talis Clinical will offer its Talis-Anesthesia with +ACG platform through the Meditech Anesthesia Integration Suite in an effort to ensure interoperability between Meditech Expanse and Talis-Anesthesia solutions, addressing the critical data-integration gaps that often lead to errors and reduced care quality.

The Talis-Anesthesia platform offers several key features, including seamless EHR integration, FDA-cleared software as a medical device that supports best clinical and operational practices, with time critical alarms and advisories, revenue-cycle management tools and automated workflow.